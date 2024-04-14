Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD) Cut to Sell at Citigroup

Citigroup cut shares of Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD – Free Report) from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have $16.00 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of $13.00.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on HOOD. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Robinhood Markets from $15.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Robinhood Markets from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Robinhood Markets from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on shares of Robinhood Markets in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. They set a market perform rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Robinhood Markets from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $18.15.

Shares of NASDAQ:HOOD opened at $17.97 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $16.33 and its 200 day moving average is $12.42. The company has a market capitalization of $15.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.95 and a beta of 1.69. Robinhood Markets has a fifty-two week low of $7.91 and a fifty-two week high of $20.55.

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $471.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $454.73 million. Robinhood Markets had a negative net margin of 29.01% and a negative return on equity of 7.87%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.19) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Robinhood Markets will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Robinhood Markets news, CEO Vladimir Tenev sold 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.61, for a total value of $2,652,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Robinhood Markets news, CEO Vladimir Tenev sold 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.61, for a total value of $2,652,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Daniel Martin Gallagher, Jr. sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.61, for a total value of $132,625.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 738,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,833,267.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,212,150 shares of company stock valued at $33,495,819 over the last quarter. 20.81% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Robinhood Markets during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Robinhood Markets during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Robinhood Markets by 46.5% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 722 shares during the period. Peoples Bank KS purchased a new stake in Robinhood Markets in the third quarter worth $29,000. Finally, UniSuper Management Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in Robinhood Markets in the third quarter worth $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.27% of the company’s stock.

Robinhood Markets, Inc operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), American depository receipts, options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company offers fractional trading, recurring investments, fully-paid securities lending, access to investing on margin, cash sweep, instant withdrawals, retirement program, around-the-clock trading, and initial public offerings participation services.

