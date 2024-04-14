Robert Half Inc. (NYSE:RHI) Receives Consensus Rating of “Reduce” from Analysts

Robert Half Inc. (NYSE:RHI – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Reduce” from the five ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $68.57.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on RHI. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Robert Half from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Robert Half from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st.

NYSE:RHI opened at $72.07 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $79.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.66. Robert Half has a 12 month low of $64.65 and a 12 month high of $88.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.58 billion, a PE ratio of 18.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 18.24 and a beta of 1.26.

Robert Half (NYSE:RHI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The business services provider reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.01. Robert Half had a return on equity of 25.73% and a net margin of 6.43%. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.37 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Robert Half will post 3.34 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 23rd were paid a $0.53 dividend. This is an increase from Robert Half’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 22nd. Robert Half’s payout ratio is presently 54.78%.

In other Robert Half news, EVP Robert W. Glass sold 7,500 shares of Robert Half stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.46, for a total value of $603,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 186,062 shares in the company, valued at $14,970,548.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its position in Robert Half by 17.8% in the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 785,690 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $57,594,000 after purchasing an additional 118,800 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board lifted its position in Robert Half by 151.9% in the third quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 72,505 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,313,000 after purchasing an additional 43,726 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in Robert Half by 88.5% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 27,740 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,048,000 after purchasing an additional 13,026 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its position in Robert Half by 9.5% in the third quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 5,925 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $434,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares during the period. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC lifted its position in Robert Half by 11.8% in the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 41,244 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,022,000 after purchasing an additional 4,348 shares during the period. 92.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Robert Half Inc provides talent solutions and business consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through Contract Talent Solutions, Permanent Placement Talent Solutions, and Protiviti segments. The Contract Talent Solutions segment provides contract engagement professionals in the fields of finance and accounting, technology, marketing and creative, legal and administrative, and customer support.

