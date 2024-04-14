River Street Advisors LLC Sells 846 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

River Street Advisors LLC lessened its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Free Report) by 4.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,125 shares of the company’s stock after selling 846 shares during the quarter. River Street Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $616,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 101.1% during the third quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 456 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 134.1% during the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 825 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 30.3% during the third quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the third quarter valued at about $47,000.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF stock traded down $0.58 during trading on Friday, reaching $34.71. 3,893,655 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,248,256. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $34.97 and its 200 day moving average is $33.19. The firm has a market cap of $19.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.94 and a beta of 0.85. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 1 year low of $29.39 and a 1 year high of $35.94.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

