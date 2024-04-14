River Street Advisors LLC Purchases 53 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

River Street Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,512 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Eli Lilly and Company makes up about 1.7% of River Street Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. River Street Advisors LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $2,047,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in Eli Lilly and Company in the 1st quarter valued at $107,000. Roundview Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 2.6% in the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 2,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $589,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company in the first quarter worth about $210,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 53,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,193,000 after purchasing an additional 4,774 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barometer Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Eli Lilly and Company during the 1st quarter valued at about $561,000. 82.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of LLY stock traded down $7.95 on Friday, reaching $751.64. The company had a trading volume of 2,495,037 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,285,401. The stock has a market capitalization of $714.18 billion, a PE ratio of 129.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The business’s 50-day moving average is $761.77 and its 200 day moving average is $653.35. Eli Lilly and Company has a one year low of $367.35 and a one year high of $800.78.

Eli Lilly and Company ( NYSE:LLY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.19. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 15.36% and a return on equity of 51.22%. The business had revenue of $9.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.95 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.09 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 12.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 1,180 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $645.60, for a total value of $761,808.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 99,542,630 shares in the company, valued at $64,264,721,928. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 133,785 shares of company stock worth $86,537,034. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on LLY shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $700.00 to $825.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, March 8th. Bank of America increased their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $800.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $675.00 to $895.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $680.00 to $810.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $728.05.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

