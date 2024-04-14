River Street Advisors LLC Invests $257,000 in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

River Street Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 1,931 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $257,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. CreativeOne Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Prologis by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 5,547 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $680,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. SevenOneSeven Capital Management grew its holdings in Prologis by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. SevenOneSeven Capital Management now owns 3,792 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $427,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Family Legacy Inc. grew its holdings in Prologis by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Family Legacy Inc. now owns 16,634 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,217,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Lockerman Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Prologis by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Lockerman Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,402 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $587,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hixon Zuercher LLC grew its holdings in Prologis by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Hixon Zuercher LLC now owns 14,631 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,950,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.50% of the company’s stock.

Prologis Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of PLD traded down $1.25 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $119.00. The company had a trading volume of 3,735,258 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,273,341. The company has a market capitalization of $110.08 billion, a PE ratio of 36.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Prologis, Inc. has a one year low of $96.64 and a one year high of $137.52. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $129.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $122.18.

Prologis Increases Dividend

Prologis ( NYSE:PLD Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.26 by ($0.58). The business had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.85 billion. Prologis had a return on equity of 5.29% and a net margin of 38.13%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.24 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 18th were paid a dividend of $0.96 per share. This represents a $3.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 15th. This is an increase from Prologis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. Prologis’s payout ratio is presently 116.72%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Prologis from $133.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Mizuho reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $130.00 target price on shares of Prologis in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. TheStreet upgraded Prologis from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Prologis from $128.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued an “in-line” rating and set a $136.00 price target on shares of Prologis in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Prologis presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $141.67.

Prologis Profile

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At December 31, 2023, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (115 million square meters) in 19 countries.

