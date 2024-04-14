River Street Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

River Street Advisors LLC lifted its position in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Free Report) by 12.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,536 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the period. River Street Advisors LLC’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $366,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its holdings in Albemarle by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 600 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Albemarle by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 342,119 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $49,429,000 after buying an additional 8,778 shares during the period. Romano Brothers AND Company lifted its holdings in Albemarle by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Romano Brothers AND Company now owns 36,619 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $5,291,000 after buying an additional 2,133 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in Albemarle during the fourth quarter worth $1,026,000. Finally, Aquila Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Albemarle during the fourth quarter worth $1,156,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Albemarle alerts:

Albemarle Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ALB traded down $7.73 during trading on Friday, reaching $122.58. 2,805,212 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,637,069. The firm has a market cap of $14.41 billion, a PE ratio of 9.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.62. Albemarle Co. has a fifty-two week low of $106.69 and a fifty-two week high of $247.44. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $122.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $131.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Albemarle Announces Dividend

Albemarle ( NYSE:ALB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.86. The firm had revenue of $2.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.18 billion. Albemarle had a net margin of 16.36% and a return on equity of 26.62%. Albemarle’s quarterly revenue was down 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $8.62 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Albemarle Co. will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th were paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.99%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently commented on ALB shares. Vertical Research lowered Albemarle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $145.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, March 8th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Albemarle from $140.00 to $138.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 16th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Albemarle from $178.00 to $159.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 7th. TD Cowen lowered Albemarle from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $220.00 to $130.00 in a report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Albemarle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $155.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Albemarle presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $175.05.

View Our Latest Stock Report on ALB

Albemarle Profile

(Free Report)

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Energy Storage, Specialties and Ketjen. The Energy Storage segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, and lithium chloride; technical services for the handling and use of reactive lithium products; and lithium-containing by-products recycling services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Albemarle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Albemarle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.