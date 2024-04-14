River Street Advisors LLC Has $286,000 Position in The AES Co. (NYSE:AES)

River Street Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of The AES Co. (NYSE:AES – Free Report) by 18.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,843 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,295 shares during the period. River Street Advisors LLC’s holdings in AES were worth $286,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its holdings in AES by 17.6% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 3,513 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 527 shares during the last quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of AES by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 96,702 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,470,000 after acquiring an additional 665 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of AES by 18.0% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 4,378 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 668 shares in the last quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of AES by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 168,016 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,554,000 after acquiring an additional 793 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrow Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of AES by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,641 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $449,000 after acquiring an additional 806 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.13% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on AES. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of AES in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of AES from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Argus restated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of AES in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of AES from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of AES in a research report on Monday, March 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.29.

AES traded down $0.97 on Friday, reaching $16.85. The company had a trading volume of 7,682,462 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,411,582. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.63. The company has a market cap of $11.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.06 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.42, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.68. The AES Co. has a 52-week low of $11.43 and a 52-week high of $25.61.

AES (NYSE:AES – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.06. AES had a net margin of 2.12% and a return on equity of 38.76%. The firm had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.49 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The AES Co. will post 1.91 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 1st will be issued a $0.1725 dividend. This represents a $0.69 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.09%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 30th. AES’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 209.10%.

The AES Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified power generation and utility company in the United States and internationally. The company owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries; owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

