River Street Advisors LLC Has $1.43 Million Position in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

River Street Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) by 7.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,936 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 428 shares during the quarter. Eaton comprises 1.2% of River Street Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. River Street Advisors LLC’s holdings in Eaton were worth $1,430,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new position in Eaton in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Valued Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. 82.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Eaton alerts:

Eaton Trading Up 0.4 %

NYSE ETN traded up $1.24 on Friday, hitting $318.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,248,538 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,156,799. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Eaton Co. plc has a 1-year low of $156.80 and a 1-year high of $331.47. The company’s 50-day moving average is $296.93 and its 200 day moving average is $251.45. The firm has a market cap of $127.24 billion, a PE ratio of 39.71, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.07.

Eaton Increases Dividend

Eaton ( NYSE:ETN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.08. Eaton had a net margin of 13.88% and a return on equity of 20.05%. The firm had revenue of $5.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.91 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.06 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Eaton Co. plc will post 10.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 11th were paid a $0.94 dividend. This is a positive change from Eaton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 8th. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.88%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Ernest W. Marshall, Jr. sold 19,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.17, for a total value of $5,395,107.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 29,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,116,427.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Eaton news, insider Heath B. Monesmith sold 13,027 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $291.40, for a total transaction of $3,796,067.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 69,472 shares in the company, valued at $20,244,140.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Ernest W. Marshall, Jr. sold 19,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.17, for a total transaction of $5,395,107.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 29,712 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,116,427.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 38,969 shares of company stock valued at $10,904,774. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ETN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Eaton from $220.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Bank of America increased their target price on Eaton from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Eaton from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $286.00 to $371.00 in a research note on Friday, April 5th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Eaton from $255.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Eaton from $287.00 to $328.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Eaton has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $295.60.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Eaton

Eaton Profile

(Free Report)

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ETN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.