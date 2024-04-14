River Street Advisors LLC Grows Stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

River Street Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 4.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,305 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the quarter. River Street Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $570,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Life Planning Partners Inc acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Motco grew its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 172.0% in the third quarter. Motco now owns 68 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC grew its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1,416.7% in the third quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC now owns 91 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 833.3% in the third quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Down 1.4 %

VOO stock traded down $6.49 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $469.57. The company had a trading volume of 6,959,723 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,373,525. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $469.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $435.74. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $370.92 and a fifty-two week high of $483.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $375.67 billion, a PE ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.