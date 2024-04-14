River Street Advisors LLC Grows Position in SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI)

River Street Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI – Free Report) by 4.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 35,414 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,526 shares during the quarter. River Street Advisors LLC’s holdings in SoFi Technologies were worth $352,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SOFI. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in SoFi Technologies by 197.0% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Westside Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in SoFi Technologies by 93.8% during the 4th quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in SoFi Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in SoFi Technologies by 116.0% during the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 2,785 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. purchased a new position in SoFi Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. 38.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at SoFi Technologies

In other SoFi Technologies news, CTO Jeremy Rishel sold 56,273 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.93, for a total value of $389,971.89. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 390,616 shares in the company, valued at $2,706,968.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 2.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

SoFi Technologies Stock Down 4.1 %

SOFI stock traded down $0.31 during trading on Friday, hitting $7.33. 36,704,142 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 39,999,840. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. SoFi Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.45 and a 52-week high of $11.70. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $7.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.29 and a beta of 1.75.

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 29th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter. SoFi Technologies had a negative return on equity of 1.23% and a negative net margin of 14.65%. The company had revenue of $615.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $572.02 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.05) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that SoFi Technologies, Inc. will post 0.08 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on SOFI shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on SoFi Technologies from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on SoFi Technologies from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on SoFi Technologies from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded SoFi Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $6.50 to $7.50 in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC began coverage on SoFi Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.08.

SoFi Technologies Profile

SoFi Technologies, Inc provides various financial services in the United States, Latin America, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Lending, Technology Platform, and Financial Services. The company offers lending and financial services and products that allows its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect money.

