River Street Advisors LLC Grows Holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU)

River Street Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU – Free Report) by 6.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,875 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 245 shares during the quarter. River Street Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF were worth $531,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VPU. Cedar Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 255.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $49,000. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $51,000.

Get Vanguard Utilities ETF alerts:

Vanguard Utilities ETF Price Performance

Shares of VPU stock traded down $1.07 on Friday, hitting $139.22. 136,694 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 239,551. The company has a market capitalization of $5.01 billion, a PE ratio of 23.10 and a beta of 0.54. Vanguard Utilities ETF has a 1-year low of $118.81 and a 1-year high of $152.55. The company’s fifty day moving average is $136.64 and its 200 day moving average is $134.14.

About Vanguard Utilities ETF

Vanguard Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded class of shares issued by Vanguard Utilities Index Fund. The Fund tracks the performance of Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Utilities Index, an index made up of stocks of large, medium-size and small United States companies in the utilities sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VPU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Utilities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Utilities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.