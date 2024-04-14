River Street Advisors LLC Buys 385 Shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

River Street Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Free Report) (TSE:ENB) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,349 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 385 shares during the period. River Street Advisors LLC’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $769,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Enbridge by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,623 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $203,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Enbridge by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 9,781 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $373,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its holdings in Enbridge by 24.6% during the 4th quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 1,519 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Independence Bank of Kentucky raised its holdings in Enbridge by 25.3% during the 3rd quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 1,681 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 339 shares during the period. Finally, First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. raised its holdings in Enbridge by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 7,057 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $234,000 after buying an additional 341 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 54.60% of the company’s stock.

Enbridge Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of ENB traded down $0.37 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $34.18. 4,923,043 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,822,133. Enbridge Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.03 and a 52 week high of $40.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The company’s 50 day moving average is $35.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.65. The company has a market capitalization of $72.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.28, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.84.

Enbridge ( NYSE:ENB Get Free Report ) (TSE:ENB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The pipeline company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.03). Enbridge had a return on equity of 10.23% and a net margin of 13.97%. The firm had revenue of $8.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.62 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Enbridge in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Enbridge in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.20.

Enbridge Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

