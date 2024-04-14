River Street Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK)

River Street Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK – Free Report) by 3.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,814 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,926 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF accounts for 2.7% of River Street Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. River Street Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF were worth $3,341,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VGK. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 4,248 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $274,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the period. Townsquare Capital LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 761.6% in the 3rd quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 42,307 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,451,000 after purchasing an additional 37,397 shares in the last quarter. MGO One Seven LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 165.7% in the 3rd quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 17,185 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $996,000 after purchasing an additional 10,717 shares during the period. Moller Financial Services boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Moller Financial Services now owns 114,613 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,390,000 after purchasing an additional 8,002 shares during the period. Finally, BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000.

Shares of VGK traded down $1.14 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $65.07. 2,225,562 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,298,350. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a 12 month low of $55.06 and a 12 month high of $67.78. The stock has a market cap of $19.90 billion, a PE ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.55.

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

