River Street Advisors LLC Acquires 330 Shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

River Street Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Free Report) by 6.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,597 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the period. Cummins makes up approximately 1.1% of River Street Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. River Street Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cummins were worth $1,341,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in Cummins in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated bought a new stake in Cummins in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates bought a new stake in Cummins in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in Cummins in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Quarry LP bought a new stake in Cummins during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. 83.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Cummins stock traded down $4.23 during trading on Friday, hitting $298.63. The stock had a trading volume of 866,451 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,095,263. The firm has a market cap of $40.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.04. Cummins Inc. has a 12 month low of $203.18 and a 12 month high of $304.24. The business’s 50-day moving average is $275.89 and its 200 day moving average is $246.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Cummins ( NYSE:CMI Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $4.14 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.41 by ($0.27). The firm had revenue of $8.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.10 billion. Cummins had a net margin of 2.16% and a return on equity of 25.68%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.52 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cummins Inc. will post 18.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 7th. Investors of record on Friday, February 23rd were paid a $1.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $6.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.25%. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio is presently 129.73%.

CMI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Truist Financial initiated coverage on Cummins in a report on Thursday, March 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $303.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Cummins in a research note on Monday, January 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $278.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Cummins from $245.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 25th. StockNews.com downgraded Cummins from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Cummins from $265.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $276.10.

In related news, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 2,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.29, for a total value of $569,709.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 16,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,584,529.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Cummins news, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 2,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.29, for a total transaction of $569,709.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 16,899 shares in the company, valued at $4,584,529.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Jennifer Rumsey sold 739 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.91, for a total transaction of $197,246.49. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $720,123.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 51,289 shares of company stock valued at $13,576,838 over the last 90 days. 1.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and Accelera. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

