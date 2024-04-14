RHÖN-KLINIKUM Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:RKAGY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

RHÖN-KLINIKUM Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:RKAGY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a growth of 25.0% from the March 15th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.0 days.
RHÖN-KLINIKUM Aktiengesellschaft Price Performance
RKAGY stock remained flat at $6.05 during midday trading on Friday. RHÖN-KLINIKUM Aktiengesellschaft has a 12 month low of $5.41 and a 12 month high of $6.51. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.09.
