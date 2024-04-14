Reviewing Worldline (OTCMKTS:WWLNF) & Fiverr International (NYSE:FVRR)

Fiverr International (NYSE:FVRR – Get Free Report) and Worldline (OTCMKTS:WWLNF – Get Free Report) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, risk and earnings.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Fiverr International and Worldline’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Get Fiverr International alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Fiverr International $361.38 million 2.15 $3.68 million $0.09 222.89 Worldline $4.99 billion N/A $315.24 million N/A N/A

Worldline has higher revenue and earnings than Fiverr International.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fiverr International 1.02% 3.71% 1.19% Worldline N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This table compares Fiverr International and Worldline’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Fiverr International and Worldline, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Fiverr International 0 3 8 0 2.73 Worldline 0 0 0 0 N/A

Fiverr International currently has a consensus price target of $35.82, indicating a potential upside of 78.56%. Given Fiverr International’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Fiverr International is more favorable than Worldline.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

59.0% of Fiverr International shares are owned by institutional investors. 15.9% of Fiverr International shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

Fiverr International has a beta of 1.71, indicating that its stock price is 71% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Worldline has a beta of 0.67, indicating that its stock price is 33% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Fiverr International beats Worldline on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Fiverr International

(Get Free Report)

Fiverr International Ltd. operates an online marketplace worldwide. Its platform enables sellers to sell their services and buyers to buy them. The company's platform includes various categories in ten verticals, including graphic and design, digital marketing, writing and translation, video and animation, music and audio, programming and tech, business, data, lifestyle, and photography. It also offers value-added products, including subscription-based content marketing, back-office, learning and development offerings, creative talent, and freelancer management platforms. In addition, the company provides a suite of professional solutions that enable businesses to engage with freelancers; Fiverr Pro, a marketplace; Fiverr Certified, a storefront to access certified experts for partner vendors; Fiverr Enterprise, a gateway to source and manage on-demand and long-term freelancers. Further, it offers various value-added products, including Promoted Gigs which allows sellers to advertise their services on the platform; and Seller Plus, a subscription program that equips sellers with advanced tools. The company's buyers include businesses of various sizes, as well as sellers comprise a group of freelancers and agencies. Fiverr International Ltd. was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

About Worldline

(Get Free Report)

Worldline SA provides payments and transactional services to financial institutions, merchants, corporations, and government agencies in Northern Europe, Central and Eastern Europe, Southern Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Merchant Services; Financial Services; and Mobility & e-Transactional Services segments. The Merchant Services segment offers commercial acquiring, terminal, omnichannel payment acceptance, and digital retail services. The Financial Services segment provides issuing processing, acquiring processing, digital banking, and account payments services. The Mobility & e-Transactional Services segment offers trusted digitization, e-ticketing, and e-consumer and mobility. The company was formerly known as Atos Worldline S.A.S. and changed its name to Worldline SA in April 2014. Worldline SA was founded in 1973 and is headquartered in Puteaux, France.

Receive News & Ratings for Fiverr International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiverr International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.