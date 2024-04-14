Renovaro Inc. (NASDAQ:RENB) Short Interest Up 90.2% in March

Renovaro Inc. (NASDAQ:RENB – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,320,000 shares, a growth of 90.2% from the March 15th total of 1,220,000 shares. Approximately 2.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 295,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7.9 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Renovaro in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Renovaro in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Renovaro in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Renovaro in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Renovaro in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $279,000. 71.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RENB stock traded down $0.09 during trading on Friday, reaching $2.36. 238,760 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 322,569. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.35. Renovaro has a 1 year low of $0.39 and a 1 year high of $5.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $157.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.37 and a beta of 0.27.

Renovaro ( NASDAQ:RENB ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter.

Renovaro Inc, a pre-clinical stage biotechnology company, engages in the research and development of pharmaceutical and biological products for the human treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV), hepatitis B virus (HBV), and cancer in the United States. The company's product pipeline includes RENB-HV-01 for autologous HIV curative treatment; RENB-HV-12, a therapeutic HIV vaccine; and RENB-HB-01, a gene therapy curative treatment for HBV.

