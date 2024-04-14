Renasant Co. (NASDAQ:RNST) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.22

Renasant Co. (NASDAQ:RNST – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, April 12th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.22 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th.

Renasant has a payout ratio of 31.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Renasant to earn $2.79 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.88 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 31.5%.

Renasant Stock Performance

NASDAQ:RNST opened at $28.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.91. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a PE ratio of 11.16 and a beta of 1.03. Renasant has a 52-week low of $22.99 and a 52-week high of $34.85.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Renasant

Renasant ( NASDAQ:RNST Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $230.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $160.63 million. Renasant had a return on equity of 7.98% and a net margin of 15.94%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.89 EPS. Analysts forecast that Renasant will post 2.63 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Renasant by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 9,143 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $306,000 after buying an additional 986 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in Renasant in the fourth quarter worth approximately $282,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Renasant during the second quarter worth $272,000. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Renasant in the first quarter valued at $244,000. Finally, Barnes Pettey Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Renasant in the 4th quarter valued at $231,000. 77.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on RNST shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on Renasant from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. StockNews.com raised shares of Renasant from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Stephens raised their target price on shares of Renasant from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on Renasant from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.00.

Renasant Company Profile

Renasant Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Renasant Bank that provides a range of financial, wealth management, fiduciary, and insurance services to retail and commercial customers. The company operates through Community Banks, Insurance, and Wealth Management segments. The Community Banks segment offers checking and savings accounts, business and personal loans, asset-based lending, and factoring equipment leasing services, as well as safe deposit and night depository facilities.

