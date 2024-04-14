Reliance, Inc. (NYSE:RS) Short Interest Down 20.1% in March

Reliance, Inc. (NYSE:RS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 692,100 shares, a decrease of 20.1% from the March 15th total of 866,700 shares. Currently, 1.2% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 246,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.8 days.

Insider Activity at Reliance

In other Reliance news, CEO Karla R. Lewis sold 650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $322.96, for a total transaction of $209,924.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 83,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,091,176.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Karla R. Lewis sold 42,346 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $318.97, for a total value of $13,507,103.62. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 84,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,963,809.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Karla R. Lewis sold 650 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $322.96, for a total value of $209,924.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 83,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,091,176.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 85,996 shares of company stock worth $27,603,878. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Reliance

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. United Capital Management of KS Inc. increased its position in Reliance by 0.8% during the third quarter. United Capital Management of KS Inc. now owns 26,668 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,993,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Vest Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Reliance by 35.2% in the fourth quarter. Vest Financial LLC now owns 47,759 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,357,000 after purchasing an additional 12,423 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its position in shares of Reliance by 15.9% in the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 210,218 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $55,125,000 after purchasing an additional 28,889 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Reliance in the third quarter valued at about $8,173,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in shares of Reliance by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,846 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,355,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. 79.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on RS shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Reliance from $295.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Citigroup cut Reliance from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $280.00 to $380.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on Reliance from $300.00 to $362.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Reliance currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $365.67.

Reliance Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of RS traded down $5.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $325.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 182,013 shares, compared to its average volume of 238,508. The business has a fifty day moving average of $321.69 and a 200 day moving average of $288.07. The company has a market cap of $18.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.73 and a beta of 0.87. Reliance has a 1 year low of $229.12 and a 1 year high of $342.20. The company has a quick ratio of 3.23, a current ratio of 5.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Reliance (NYSE:RS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The industrial products company reported $4.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.92 by $0.81. Reliance had a return on equity of 17.53% and a net margin of 9.02%. The company had revenue of $3.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $5.87 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Reliance will post 19.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Reliance Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th were issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. This is a positive change from Reliance’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 7th. Reliance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.46%.

About Reliance

Reliance, Inc operates as a diversified metal solutions provider and the metals service center company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company distributes a line of approximately 100,000 metal products, including alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products; and provides metals processing services to general manufacturing, non-residential construction, transportation, aerospace, energy, electronics and semiconductor fabrication, and heavy industries.

