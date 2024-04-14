Reed’s (NYSE:REED) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Reed’s (NYSE:REED – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

Reed’s Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:REED opened at $1.57 on Thursday. Reed’s has a 1 year low of $1.35 and a 1 year high of $3.75. The company has a market capitalization of $6.53 million, a PE ratio of -0.31 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.10.

Reed’s Company Profile

Reed's, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of natural beverages in the United States. The company offers Reed's craft ginger beer; Reed's real ginger ales; Reed's Mules; Reed's Hard Ginger Ale; Reed's ready to drink products; and Virgil's handcrafted sodas.

