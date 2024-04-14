ReddCoin (RDD) Trading 11.7% Higher This Week

ReddCoin (RDD) traded up 17.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on April 14th. ReddCoin has a market cap of $3.95 million and approximately $1,718.89 worth of ReddCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, ReddCoin has traded up 11.7% against the U.S. dollar. One ReddCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000238 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $77.90 or 0.00121374 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.89 or 0.00009179 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.24 or 0.00011280 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 20.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0850 or 0.00000132 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00001537 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 58.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000010 BTC.

ReddCoin Coin Profile

RDD is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 2nd, 2014. ReddCoin’s total supply is 30,397,274,955 coins and its circulating supply is 30,399,022,287 coins. ReddCoin’s official website is www.reddcoin.com. ReddCoin’s official Twitter account is @reddcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for ReddCoin is https://reddit.com/r/reddcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for ReddCoin is www.reddcointalk.org.

ReddCoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Reddcoin is trying to jump on the tipping bandwagon by making itself the social network donation go to default. A Scrypt coin with a 60 second block time and block retargeting using kimoto’s gravity well. The coin also includes a 5% annual inflation after the 27.5 billion have been mined by PoW. Alongside Reddcoin includes an innovative proof of stake velocity algorithm.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ReddCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ReddCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ReddCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

