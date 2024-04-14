ReddCoin (RDD) Trading 10.9% Higher Over Last 7 Days

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 2.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on April 14th. ReddCoin has a market cap of $3.95 million and approximately $3,531.67 worth of ReddCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, ReddCoin has traded up 10.9% against the U.S. dollar. One ReddCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000237 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $77.75 or 0.00121879 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.90 or 0.00009253 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.08 or 0.00011100 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 19.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0814 or 0.00000128 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00001545 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 57.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000010 BTC.

ReddCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 2nd, 2014. ReddCoin’s total supply is 30,397,274,955 coins and its circulating supply is 30,399,022,287 coins. The official message board for ReddCoin is www.reddcointalk.org. The Reddit community for ReddCoin is https://reddit.com/r/reddcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ReddCoin’s official Twitter account is @reddcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. ReddCoin’s official website is www.reddcoin.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Reddcoin is trying to jump on the tipping bandwagon by making itself the social network donation go to default. A Scrypt coin with a 60 second block time and block retargeting using kimoto’s gravity well. The coin also includes a 5% annual inflation after the 27.5 billion have been mined by PoW. Alongside Reddcoin includes an innovative proof of stake velocity algorithm.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ReddCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ReddCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ReddCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

