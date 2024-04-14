Recordati Industria Chimica e Farmaceutica S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:RCDTF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Recordati Industria Chimica e Farmaceutica S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:RCDTF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 524,500 shares, an increase of 99.1% from the March 15th total of 263,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5,245.0 days.
Recordati Industria Chimica e Farmaceutica Price Performance
Shares of RCDTF remained flat at $51.60 during midday trading on Friday. Recordati Industria Chimica e Farmaceutica has a fifty-two week low of $51.60 and a fifty-two week high of $51.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.23.
Recordati Industria Chimica e Farmaceutica Company Profile
