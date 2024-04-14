RAPT Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAPT) Given “Neutral” Rating at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of RAPT Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAPT – Free Report) in a research note published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on RAPT. UBS Group lowered shares of RAPT Therapeutics from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their price objective for the company from $61.00 to $10.00 in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of RAPT Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. They set an outperform rating and a $39.00 price objective for the company. Leerink Partnrs downgraded shares of RAPT Therapeutics from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. SVB Leerink downgraded shares of RAPT Therapeutics from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $42.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of RAPT Therapeutics from $35.00 to $13.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $25.67.

RAPT Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:RAPT opened at $9.19 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $319.81 million, a PE ratio of -3.02 and a beta of 0.47. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.02. RAPT Therapeutics has a one year low of $6.86 and a one year high of $27.35.

RAPT Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAPT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.80) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.85) by $0.05. Equities research analysts predict that RAPT Therapeutics will post -3.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On RAPT Therapeutics

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of RAPT Therapeutics by 46.7% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 953 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of RAPT Therapeutics by 87.8% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,479 shares during the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of RAPT Therapeutics by 347.8% during the 4th quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 3,092 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of RAPT Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $107,000. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of RAPT Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $122,000. 99.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RAPT Therapeutics Company Profile

RAPT Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immunology-based biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovery, development, and commercialization of oral small molecule therapies for patients with unmet needs in oncology and inflammatory diseases in the United States. The company's lead inflammation drug candidate is zelnecirnon (RPT193), a C-C motif chemokine receptor 4 (CCR4) antagonist that selectively inhibit the migration of type 2 T helper cells into inflamed tissues.

