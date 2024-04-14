Radio Caca Price Down 29.7% Over Last Week (RACA)

Radio Caca (RACA) traded down 9.7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on April 14th. During the last week, Radio Caca has traded down 29.7% against the dollar. Radio Caca has a total market cap of $84.54 million and $16.66 million worth of Radio Caca was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Radio Caca token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binamars (BMARS) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $314.98 or 0.01155845 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00001629 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0221 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000446 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000183 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.75 or 0.00012023 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.62 or 0.00004071 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $410.00 or 0.01504547 BTC.

About Radio Caca

Radio Caca (RACA) is a token. Its genesis date was May 16th, 2021. Radio Caca’s total supply is 431,418,233,271 tokens and its circulating supply is 354,039,671,848 tokens. Radio Caca’s official message board is radiocaca.medium.com. Radio Caca’s official Twitter account is @raca_3 and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Radio Caca is www.raca3.com. The Reddit community for Radio Caca is https://reddit.com/r/radiocacanft and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Radio Caca Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Radio Caca is the exclusive manager of Maye Musk Mystery Box (MPB) NFT and DeFi+GameFi vehicle for The USM Metaverse.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Radio Caca directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Radio Caca should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Radio Caca using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

