QuickLogic Co. (NASDAQ:QUIK) Holdings Cut by Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC

Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of QuickLogic Co. (NASDAQ:QUIK – Free Report) by 13.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 513,808 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 79,516 shares during the period. QuickLogic accounts for about 3.6% of Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC owned about 3.69% of QuickLogic worth $7,121,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of QuickLogic by 10.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 793,157 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,821,000 after buying an additional 76,352 shares during the period. EAM Investors LLC boosted its position in shares of QuickLogic by 17.0% during the third quarter. EAM Investors LLC now owns 167,485 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,440,000 after purchasing an additional 24,316 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in QuickLogic by 3.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 135,766 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,248,000 after purchasing an additional 4,622 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in QuickLogic by 16.5% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 118,464 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,089,000 after purchasing an additional 16,750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its position in QuickLogic by 108.2% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 58,092 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $534,000 after buying an additional 30,194 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.54% of the company’s stock.

Get QuickLogic alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Timothy Saxe sold 1,974 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.54, for a total transaction of $30,675.96. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 124,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,929,073.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Brian C. Faith sold 2,810 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.54, for a total transaction of $43,667.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 192,393 shares in the company, valued at $2,989,787.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Timothy Saxe sold 1,974 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.54, for a total value of $30,675.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 124,136 shares in the company, valued at $1,929,073.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 21,702 shares of company stock valued at $350,482. Corporate insiders own 2.49% of the company’s stock.

QuickLogic Stock Down 5.3 %

QUIK stock traded down $0.73 during trading on Friday, hitting $13.13. 237,285 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 360,646. The stock has a market cap of $188.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -328.25 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.10. QuickLogic Co. has a 1 year low of $5.09 and a 1 year high of $20.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $14.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.65.

QuickLogic (NASDAQ:QUIK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.06. QuickLogic had a negative net margin of 1.24% and a negative return on equity of 1.85%. The company had revenue of $7.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.40 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that QuickLogic Co. will post 0.17 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently issued reports on QUIK shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of QuickLogic from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $16.00 target price (up previously from $12.00) on shares of QuickLogic in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, StockNews.com raised QuickLogic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 3rd.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on QuickLogic

QuickLogic Profile

(Free Report)

QuickLogic Corporation operates as a fabless semiconductor company in the United States. The company offers embedded FPGA intellectual property, low power, multicore semiconductor system-on-chips, discrete FPGAs, and AI software; and end-to-end artificial intelligence/machine learning solution with accurate sensor algorithms using AI technology.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QUIK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for QuickLogic Co. (NASDAQ:QUIK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for QuickLogic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QuickLogic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.