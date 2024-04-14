QUASA (QUA) Trading Up 22.1% Over Last Week

QUASA (QUA) traded up 0% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on April 14th. QUASA has a market capitalization of $171,195.71 and $128.51 worth of QUASA was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, QUASA has traded up 22.1% against the US dollar. One QUASA token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0015 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.41 or 0.00010042 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.01 or 0.00010971 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 12.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.29 or 0.00014556 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001274 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $63,852.54 or 0.99996209 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000063 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.92 or 0.00010833 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0413 or 0.00000065 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0336 or 0.00000053 BTC.

About QUASA

QUASA is a token. It launched on October 20th, 2021. QUASA’s total supply is 1,018,212,871 tokens and its circulating supply is 117,932,273 tokens. The Reddit community for QUASA is https://reddit.com/r/quasagroup and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. QUASA’s official Twitter account is @quasagroup. QUASA’s official message board is quasa.io/media/category/quasanews. The official website for QUASA is quasa.io.

QUASA Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “QUASA (QUA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. QUASA has a current supply of 1,018,212,870.65 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of QUASA is 0.00145557 USD and is up 0.31 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $97.49 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://quasa.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as QUASA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade QUASA should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy QUASA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

