Quantum (QUA) Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $0.06

Quantum (QUA) traded up 0% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on April 14th. Quantum has a market cap of $0.06 and approximately $37.82 worth of Quantum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Quantum has traded up 0% against the US dollar. One Quantum token can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Quantum alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.59 or 0.00010220 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.14 or 0.00011083 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.37 or 0.00016096 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001295 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $64,363.68 or 0.99885812 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000062 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.00 or 0.00010871 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0418 or 0.00000065 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0342 or 0.00000053 BTC.

About Quantum

QUA is a token. Its launch date was December 19th, 2021. Quantum’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 560,158,547 tokens. The Reddit community for Quantum is https://reddit.com/r/quantumproject. Quantum’s official Twitter account is @quantumtechpro and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Quantum is medium.com/@quantumtechpro. The official website for Quantum is quantumtech.pro.

Quantum Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Quantum (QUA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Polygon platform. Quantum has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Quantum is 0 USD and is up 0.04 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $73.93 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://quantumtech.pro.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quantum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Quantum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Quantum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Quantum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Quantum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.