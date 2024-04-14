QBE Insurance Group Limited (OTCMKTS:QBIEY) Short Interest Up 27.8% in March

QBE Insurance Group Limited (OTCMKTS:QBIEY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 11,500 shares, an increase of 27.8% from the March 15th total of 9,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 12,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.

QBE Insurance Group Price Performance

OTCMKTS QBIEY traded down $0.12 on Friday, hitting $11.48. 6,644 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,811. The business’s fifty day moving average is $11.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.43. QBE Insurance Group has a 12 month low of $9.00 and a 12 month high of $12.23.

Get QBE Insurance Group alerts:

QBE Insurance Group Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.0314 per share. This represents a yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 6th. QBE Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -95.86%.

About QBE Insurance Group

QBE Insurance Group Limited engages in underwriting general insurance and reinsurance risks in the Australia Pacific, North America, and internationally. It offers range of commercial, personal, and specialty products, such as commercial and domestic property, agriculture, public/product liability, motor and motor casualty, professional indemnity, workers' compensation, accident, health, financial and credit, and other insurance products, as well as marine, energy and aviation insurance products, and risk management solutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for QBE Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QBE Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.