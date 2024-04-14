Q32 Bio (NASDAQ:QTTB) Research Coverage Started at Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Q32 Bio (NASDAQ:QTTB – Free Report) in a report published on Thursday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock.
Separately, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Q32 Bio in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. They issued an overweight rating and a $45.00 target price for the company.
