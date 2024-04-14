Q32 Bio (NASDAQ:QTTB) Research Coverage Started at Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Q32 Bio (NASDAQ:QTTB – Free Report) in a report published on Thursday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock.

Separately, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Q32 Bio in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. They issued an overweight rating and a $45.00 target price for the company.

Shares of Q32 Bio stock opened at $28.89 on Thursday. Q32 Bio has a 1-year low of $8.24 and a 1-year high of $30.92. The stock has a market cap of $93.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.82 and a beta of -0.10.

