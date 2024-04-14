Q3 2024 EPS Estimates for FactSet Research Systems Inc. Cut by Zacks Research (NYSE:FDS)

FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research reduced their Q3 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of FactSet Research Systems in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 10th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now expects that the business services provider will post earnings of $3.83 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $3.94. The consensus estimate for FactSet Research Systems’ current full-year earnings is $15.83 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for FactSet Research Systems’ Q4 2024 earnings at $3.75 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $15.98 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $4.30 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $4.35 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $4.37 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $4.37 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $17.39 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $4.58 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $4.60 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $18.58 EPS.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The business services provider reported $4.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.83 by $0.39. FactSet Research Systems had a return on equity of 34.36% and a net margin of 22.72%. The firm had revenue of $545.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $547.93 million.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on FDS. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $469.00 price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on FactSet Research Systems from $377.00 to $419.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Wolfe Research began coverage on FactSet Research Systems in a report on Thursday. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $430.00 target price for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $464.00 target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $442.70.

NYSE:FDS opened at $426.24 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $459.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $456.21. The stock has a market cap of $16.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.72. FactSet Research Systems has a 1 year low of $380.96 and a 1 year high of $488.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 1.79.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of FactSet Research Systems in the 4th quarter worth $1,174,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its position in FactSet Research Systems by 12.6% in the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 2,118 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $926,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the period. Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new position in FactSet Research Systems in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,024,000. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 45.1% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 185,103 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $81,723,000 after acquiring an additional 57,502 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp grew its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 1.6% during the third quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 441,046 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $192,852,000 after acquiring an additional 6,960 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.24% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $452.10, for a total value of $1,356,300.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 12,915 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,838,871.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th were issued a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 28th. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.04%.

FactSet Research Systems Inc, a financial data company, provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

