Q2 2024 EPS Estimates for EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT) Reduced by Analyst

EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT – Free Report) – Analysts at Capital One Financial dropped their Q2 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for EQT in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, April 11th. Capital One Financial analyst B. Velie now expects that the oil and gas producer will post earnings of $0.05 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.10. The consensus estimate for EQT’s current full-year earnings is $1.52 per share. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for EQT’s Q3 2024 earnings at $0.01 EPS.

EQT (NYSE:EQT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. EQT had a return on equity of 7.12% and a net margin of 25.12%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.42 earnings per share.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on EQT. Mizuho reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $39.00 price target on shares of EQT in a report on Thursday, April 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $37.00 price objective (down previously from $39.00) on shares of EQT in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on EQT from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $46.00 price objective on shares of EQT in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, Scotiabank raised EQT from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $44.13.

EQT Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of EQT stock opened at $37.25 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.18. EQT has a 12-month low of $30.84 and a 12-month high of $45.23. The company has a market capitalization of $16.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.76 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

EQT Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 20th were issued a dividend of $0.1575 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 16th. This represents a $0.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. EQT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.82%.

Institutional Trading of EQT

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Private Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in EQT in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of EQT during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of EQT during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of EQT by 270.0% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,258 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 918 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of EQT during the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.81% of the company’s stock.

EQT Company Profile

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. The company sells natural gas and natural gas liquids to marketers, utilities, and industrial customers through pipelines located in the Appalachian Basin. It also offers marketing services and contractual pipeline capacity management services.

