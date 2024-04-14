Q2 2024 EPS Estimates for EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT) Reduced by Analyst

EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT – Free Report) – Analysts at Capital One Financial dropped their Q2 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for EQT in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, April 11th. Capital One Financial analyst B. Velie now expects that the oil and gas producer will post earnings of $0.05 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.10. The consensus estimate for EQT’s current full-year earnings is $1.52 per share. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for EQT’s Q3 2024 earnings at $0.01 EPS.
EQT (NYSE:EQT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. EQT had a return on equity of 7.12% and a net margin of 25.12%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.42 earnings per share.
EQT Trading Down 0.6 %
Shares of EQT stock opened at $37.25 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.18. EQT has a 12-month low of $30.84 and a 12-month high of $45.23. The company has a market capitalization of $16.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.76 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.
EQT Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 20th were issued a dividend of $0.1575 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 16th. This represents a $0.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. EQT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.82%.
Institutional Trading of EQT
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Private Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in EQT in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of EQT during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of EQT during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of EQT by 270.0% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,258 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 918 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of EQT during the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.81% of the company’s stock.
EQT Company Profile
EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. The company sells natural gas and natural gas liquids to marketers, utilities, and industrial customers through pipelines located in the Appalachian Basin. It also offers marketing services and contractual pipeline capacity management services.
See Also
