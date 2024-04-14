Q2 2024 Earnings Forecast for APA Co. Issued By Capital One Financial (NASDAQ:APA)

APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Capital One Financial upped their Q2 2024 earnings estimates for APA in a report released on Wednesday, April 10th. Capital One Financial analyst B. Velie now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $1.15 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.13. The consensus estimate for APA’s current full-year earnings is $4.54 per share. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for APA’s Q3 2024 earnings at $1.27 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.37 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $5.59 EPS.

APA has been the subject of several other research reports. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of APA from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of APA from $35.00 to $31.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Roth Mkm upped their price objective on shares of APA from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of APA from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Susquehanna cut their price target on shares of APA from $53.00 to $50.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, APA has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.30.

APA Stock Down 2.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:APA opened at $33.72 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.93. The firm has a market cap of $10.18 billion, a PE ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 3.27. APA has a 12-month low of $29.47 and a 12-month high of $46.15.

APA (NASDAQ:APA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $2.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.07 billion. APA had a net margin of 34.95% and a return on equity of 62.64%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.48 EPS.

APA Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, April 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 19th. APA’s payout ratio is 10.78%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of APA by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 42,643,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,530,050,000 after buying an additional 924,400 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in APA by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,525,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $992,577,000 after purchasing an additional 1,073,681 shares during the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of APA by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 20,299,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $728,347,000 after buying an additional 1,938,335 shares during the period. Harris Associates L P lifted its holdings in shares of APA by 17.8% during the 4th quarter. Harris Associates L P now owns 15,705,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $563,520,000 after buying an additional 2,367,570 shares during the period. Finally, Smead Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of APA by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. Smead Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,235,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,866,000 after buying an additional 626,460 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.01% of the company’s stock.

APA Company Profile

APA Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids. It has oil and gas operations in the United States, Egypt, and North Sea. The company also has exploration and appraisal activities in Suriname, as well as holds interests in projects located in Uruguay and internationally.

