Q1 2024 EPS Estimates for Teck Resources Ltd. Cut by Analyst (TSE:TCK)

Teck Resources Ltd. (TSE:TCK – Free Report) – Raymond James cut their Q1 2024 EPS estimates for Teck Resources in a research report issued on Tuesday, April 9th. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now anticipates that the company will earn $0.66 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.06. Raymond James also issued estimates for Teck Resources’ Q2 2024 earnings at $0.73 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.11 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.90 EPS.
Teck Resources (TSE:TCK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported C$1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$1.35 by C$0.05. The company had revenue of C$4.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$4.18 billion.
Teck Resources Price Performance
Teck Resources Announces Dividend
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Teck Resources
- High Dividend REITs: Are They an Ideal Way to Diversify?
- 5 Trends You Need to Know This Quarter
- Stock Ratings and Recommendations: Understanding Analyst Ratings
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 4/8 – 4/12
- P/E Ratio Calculation: How to Assess Stocks
- You Can Follow BlackRock’s Market View for Your Money
Receive News & Ratings for Teck Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teck Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.