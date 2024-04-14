Q1 2024 Earnings Estimate for VSE Co. (NASDAQ:VSEC) Issued By B. Riley

VSE Co. (NASDAQ:VSEC – Free Report) – Research analysts at B. Riley raised their Q1 2024 earnings estimates for shares of VSE in a research report issued on Thursday, April 11th. B. Riley analyst J. Van. Sinderen now anticipates that the construction company will post earnings of $0.71 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.62. The consensus estimate for VSE’s current full-year earnings is $3.60 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for VSE’s Q2 2024 earnings at $0.80 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.01 EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at $1.11 EPS.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of VSE from $77.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of VSE in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of VSE from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $78.25.

VSE Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:VSEC opened at $78.12 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $74.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. VSE has a 12-month low of $40.88 and a 12-month high of $83.00. The company has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.55 and a beta of 1.67.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On VSE

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in shares of VSE by 18.4% in the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 1,237 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in VSE by 1.9% in the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 13,750 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $752,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in VSE by 6.4% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 4,733 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in VSE by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,781 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $374,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in VSE by 4.9% in the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 9,301 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $418,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. 91.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VSE Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 1st. VSE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.67%.

VSE Company Profile

VSE Corporation operates as a diversified aftermarket products and services company in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Aviation and Fleet. The Aviation segment provides aftermarket parts supply and distribution; maintenance, repair, and overhaul services for components and engine accessories supporting commercial, business, and general aviation operators.

Further Reading

