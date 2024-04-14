Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG) Shares Acquired by Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its position in Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG – Free Report) by 131.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 101,800 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 57,800 shares during the quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in Pure Storage were worth $3,669,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pure Storage during the third quarter valued at $28,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Pure Storage in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in Pure Storage in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Pure Storage in the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Quarry LP lifted its stake in Pure Storage by 51.7% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,784 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 608 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.42% of the company’s stock.

PSTG has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on Pure Storage in a research report on Friday, March 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Pure Storage from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. TD Cowen upped their target price on Pure Storage from $42.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Barclays upped their target price on Pure Storage from $42.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on Pure Storage from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Pure Storage has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $50.53.

In related news, Director Roxanne Taylor sold 36,860 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.76, for a total transaction of $1,981,593.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 18,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,015,150.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Roxanne Taylor sold 36,860 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.76, for a total transaction of $1,981,593.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 18,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,015,150.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Ajay Singh sold 37,588 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.54, for a total value of $2,012,461.52. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 380,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,389,852.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Pure Storage stock traded down $1.56 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $53.43. 2,714,808 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,926,402. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.80. The firm has a market cap of $17.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 314.31, a PEG ratio of 6.94 and a beta of 1.15. Pure Storage, Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.14 and a 52 week high of $58.46. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.63.

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The technology company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $789.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $784.31 million. Pure Storage had a return on equity of 12.60% and a net margin of 2.17%. Pure Storage’s revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.27 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Pure Storage, Inc. will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Pure Storage, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data storage technologies, products, and services in the United States and internationally. The company's Purity software is shared across its products and provides enterprise-class data services, such as data reduction, data protection, and encryption, as well as storage protocols, including block, file, and object.

