Prom Price Tops $11.10 on Exchanges (PROM)

Prom (PROM) traded 6.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on April 14th. Prom has a total market capitalization of $202.55 million and $7.17 million worth of Prom was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Prom has traded 20.4% lower against the US dollar. One Prom token can currently be bought for $11.10 or 0.00017224 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Prom alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.59 or 0.00010220 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.14 or 0.00011083 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.37 or 0.00016096 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001295 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64,363.68 or 0.99885812 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000062 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.00 or 0.00010871 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0418 or 0.00000065 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0342 or 0.00000053 BTC.

Prom Profile

Prom is a token. Its launch date was May 19th, 2019. Prom’s total supply is 19,250,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,250,000 tokens. The official message board for Prom is prom-io.medium.com. Prom’s official Twitter account is @prom_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Prom’s official website is prom.io.

Buying and Selling Prom

According to CryptoCompare, “Prom (PROM) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Prom has a current supply of 19,250,000 with 18,250,000 in circulation. The last known price of Prom is 10.49652439 USD and is down -13.79 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 63 active market(s) with $6,004,786.08 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://prom.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Prom directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Prom should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Prom using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Prom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Prom and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.