Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) Shares Acquired by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,660,807 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 119,388 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned about 0.50% of Prologis worth $621,286,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Thompson Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Prologis in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Prologis in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Prologis by 966.7% in the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 256 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Prologis in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Prologis in the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.50% of the company’s stock.

Prologis Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:PLD traded down $1.25 during trading on Friday, hitting $119.00. 3,735,258 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,273,341. The stock has a market capitalization of $110.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.17, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $129.98 and its 200-day moving average is $122.18. Prologis, Inc. has a one year low of $96.64 and a one year high of $137.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Prologis Increases Dividend

Prologis ( NYSE:PLD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.26 by ($0.58). The business had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.85 billion. Prologis had a return on equity of 5.29% and a net margin of 38.13%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.24 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 18th were given a dividend of $0.96 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 15th. This is an increase from Prologis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. This represents a $3.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.23%. Prologis’s payout ratio is currently 116.72%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PLD has been the topic of several research reports. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Prologis from $133.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Mizuho reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $130.00 price objective on shares of Prologis in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Prologis from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $123.00 to $148.00 in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Barclays cut their price objective on Prologis from $153.00 to $141.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued an “in-line” rating and issued a $136.00 price objective on shares of Prologis in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Prologis currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $141.67.

Prologis Company Profile

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At December 31, 2023, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (115 million square meters) in 19 countries.

