Procaps Group S.A. (NASDAQ:PROCW) Short Interest Update

Procaps Group S.A. (NASDAQ:PROCW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,100 shares, a decline of 18.4% from the March 15th total of 3,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 11,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.
Procaps Group Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ PROCW remained flat at $0.06 during midday trading on Friday. 3,500 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,918. Procaps Group has a 12-month low of $0.03 and a 12-month high of $0.32. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.09.
Procaps Group Company Profile
