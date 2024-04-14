Procaps Group S.A. (NASDAQ:PROCW) Short Interest Update

Procaps Group S.A. (NASDAQ:PROCW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,100 shares, a decline of 18.4% from the March 15th total of 3,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 11,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Procaps Group Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PROCW remained flat at $0.06 during midday trading on Friday. 3,500 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,918. Procaps Group has a 12-month low of $0.03 and a 12-month high of $0.32. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.09.

Procaps Group Company Profile

Procaps Group SA develops, produces, and markets pharmaceutical solutions worldwide. The company formulates, manufactures, and markets branded prescription drugs in various therapeutic areas, including feminine care products, pain relief, skin care, digestive health, growth and development, cardiology, vision care, central nervous system, and respiratory.

