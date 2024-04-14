Principal Financial Group (NYSE:PFG) Price Target Raised to $89.00

Principal Financial Group (NYSE:PFG – Free Report) had its price target raised by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $85.00 to $89.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

PFG has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Principal Financial Group from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Principal Financial Group from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Evercore ISI raised Principal Financial Group from an underperform rating to an inline rating and upped their target price for the company from $82.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Principal Financial Group from $75.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $80.00.

Principal Financial Group Trading Down 0.5 %

PFG opened at $79.82 on Wednesday. Principal Financial Group has a one year low of $65.17 and a one year high of $86.79. The company has a market cap of $18.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.58, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.30. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $81.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.82.

Principal Financial Group (NYSE:PFG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 12th. The company reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.13. Principal Financial Group had a return on equity of 15.14% and a net margin of 4.56%. The business had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.70 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Principal Financial Group will post 7.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Principal Financial Group announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Monday, February 12th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 7.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Principal Financial Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 12th were given a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.46%. This is a boost from Principal Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 11th. Principal Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 112.65%.

Institutional Trading of Principal Financial Group

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFG. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in Principal Financial Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Principal Financial Group by 25.8% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 35,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,607,000 after acquiring an additional 7,292 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Principal Financial Group by 55.6% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,162,000 after acquiring an additional 5,657 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in Principal Financial Group by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 32,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,386,000 after acquiring an additional 1,564 shares during the period. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Principal Financial Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,345,000. 75.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Principal Financial Group Company Profile

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Asset Management, and Benefits and Protection segments. The Retirement and Income Solutions segment provides retirement, and related financial products and services.

