Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI) Shares Purchased by WCM Investment Management LLC

WCM Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 174,992 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,352 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Power Integrations were worth $14,589,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Power Integrations by 59.8% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 342 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Power Integrations during the 3rd quarter worth $65,000. Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of Power Integrations by 179.3% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 863 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 554 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC grew its position in Power Integrations by 374.6% during the third quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 1,082 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 854 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC increased its stake in Power Integrations by 102.4% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,095 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 554 shares during the last quarter.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Power Integrations news, insider David Mh Matthews sold 1,095 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.96, for a total value of $80,986.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 59,733 shares in the company, valued at $4,417,852.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider David Mh Matthews sold 1,095 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.96, for a total value of $80,986.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 59,733 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,417,852.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Balu Balakrishnan sold 5,746 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.39, for a total transaction of $421,698.94. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 513,693 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,699,929.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 57,411 shares of company stock valued at $4,203,262 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Power Integrations Stock Performance

Shares of POWI stock traded down $2.28 on Friday, hitting $68.04. The stock had a trading volume of 311,583 shares, compared to its average volume of 332,694. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $72.06 and its 200-day moving average is $75.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.14 and a beta of 1.21. Power Integrations, Inc. has a 52-week low of $66.90 and a 52-week high of $99.60.

Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The semiconductor company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $89.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.21 million. Power Integrations had a net margin of 12.54% and a return on equity of 6.46%. Equities analysts expect that Power Integrations, Inc. will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Power Integrations Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 28th. Power Integrations’s payout ratio is 82.47%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Benchmark boosted their target price on Power Integrations from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Power Integrations from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Northland Securities raised shares of Power Integrations from an “under perform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $67.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, February 26th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Power Integrations from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Susquehanna increased their price target on Power Integrations from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Power Integrations currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.17.

Power Integrations Profile

Power Integrations, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs), and other electronic components and circuitry used in high-voltage power conversion worldwide. The company provides a range of alternating current to direct current power conversion products that address power supply ranging from less than one watt of output to approximately 500 watts of output for mobile-device chargers, consumer appliances, utility meters, LCD monitors, main and standby power supplies for desktop computers and TVs, LED lighting, and various other consumer and industrial applications, as well as power conversion in high-power applications comprising industrial motors, solar and wind-power systems, electric vehicles, and high-voltage DC transmission systems.

