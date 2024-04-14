PotCoin (POT) Reaches Market Cap of $266,122.06

PotCoin (POT) traded up 22.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on April 14th. PotCoin has a market capitalization of $266,122.06 and $237.67 worth of PotCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PotCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0016 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, PotCoin has traded up 1.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000239 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $78.81 or 0.00122333 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.89 or 0.00009145 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.30 or 0.00011326 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0850 or 0.00000132 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00001533 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 57.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000010 BTC.

PotCoin Coin Profile

PotCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on January 15th, 2014. PotCoin’s total supply is 115,365,194 coins and its circulating supply is 115,365,160 coins. The Reddit community for PotCoin is https://reddit.com/r/potcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. PotCoin’s official website is www.potcoin.com. PotCoin’s official message board is steemit.com/@potcoin. PotCoin’s official Twitter account is @potcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “PotCoin was a scrypt coin launched at the start of 2014. The first 55 blocks were premined for checkpoints – and the coin has a relatively fast blocktime of 40 seconds.

PotCoin is supposed to empower and facilitate the marijuana industry.

In 2021, Potcoin migrated to Polygon.”

Buying and Selling PotCoin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PotCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PotCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PotCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

