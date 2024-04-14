Polymesh One Day Volume Hits $261.85 Million (POLYX)

Polymesh (POLYX) traded up 8.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on April 14th. Polymesh has a total market capitalization of $234.12 million and approximately $261.85 million worth of Polymesh was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Polymesh token can currently be bought for approximately $0.45 or 0.00000704 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Polymesh has traded 21.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000520 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0085 or 0.00000013 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Polymesh Token Profile

Polymesh’s total supply is 1,042,383,434 tokens and its circulating supply is 521,874,157 tokens. The official website for Polymesh is polymesh.network. Polymesh’s official Twitter account is @polymeshnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Polymesh Token Trading

