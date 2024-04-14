Polymath (POLY) Price Reaches $0.0797 on Top Exchanges

Polymath (POLY) traded 22.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on April 14th. During the last seven days, Polymath has traded down 24.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Polymath token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0797 or 0.00000124 BTC on exchanges. Polymath has a total market capitalization of $73.70 million and $9,518.50 worth of Polymath was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000237 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $77.82 or 0.00121280 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.89 or 0.00009174 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 4th, 2015. Polymath’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 924,998,413 tokens. Polymath’s official website is www.polymath.network. The Reddit community for Polymath is https://reddit.com/r/polymathnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Polymath’s official message board is blog.polymath.network. Polymath’s official Twitter account is @polymathnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

