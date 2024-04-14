Polestar Automotive Holding UK (NASDAQ:PSNY) and REE Automotive (NASDAQ:REE) Head-To-Head Review

Polestar Automotive Holding UK (NASDAQ:PSNY – Get Free Report) and REE Automotive (NASDAQ:REE – Get Free Report) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, risk and earnings.

Risk and Volatility

Polestar Automotive Holding UK has a beta of 1.53, meaning that its share price is 53% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, REE Automotive has a beta of 2.99, meaning that its share price is 199% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Polestar Automotive Holding UK and REE Automotive’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Polestar Automotive Holding UK -25.83% N/A -21.58% REE Automotive N/A -97.39% -71.49%

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Polestar Automotive Holding UK $2.83 billion 1.10 -$465.79 million N/A N/A REE Automotive $1.61 million 24.31 -$114.21 million ($11.54) -0.32

This table compares Polestar Automotive Holding UK and REE Automotive’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

REE Automotive has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Polestar Automotive Holding UK.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Polestar Automotive Holding UK and REE Automotive, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Polestar Automotive Holding UK 2 2 2 0 2.00 REE Automotive 1 0 1 0 2.00

Polestar Automotive Holding UK presently has a consensus target price of $3.83, suggesting a potential upside of 163.23%. REE Automotive has a consensus target price of $22.50, suggesting a potential upside of 504.84%. Given REE Automotive’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe REE Automotive is more favorable than Polestar Automotive Holding UK.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

1.0% of Polestar Automotive Holding UK shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 12.7% of REE Automotive shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.0% of Polestar Automotive Holding UK shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 6.0% of REE Automotive shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

REE Automotive beats Polestar Automotive Holding UK on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Polestar Automotive Holding UK

Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC manufactures and sells premium electric vehicles. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Gothenburg, Sweden.

About REE Automotive

REE Automotive Ltd. operates as an automotive technology company in France, the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. The company offers REEcorner, a compact module that integrates critical vehicle drive components comprising as steering, braking, suspension, powertrain, and control between the chassis and the wheel; and REEplatform that allows for the addition of a modular and customizable top hat/cabin design based on customer specifications, without requiring modification to the platform. It also provides P7-S Strip Chassis for commercial delivery vehicles and walk-in vans; P7-C Chassis Cab and Cutway Chassis, a class 4 chassis cab fully electric commercial truck for delivery and a range of vocational applications; and P7-B Box Truck, a class 3 box truck built on a P7 cab chassis with its all-wheel drive and all-wheel steer for vehicle control for better handling and safety in adverse conditions. It serves original equipment manufacturer, delivery and logistic fleets, dealers, e-commerce retailers, new mobility players, mobility-as-a-service providers, and autonomous drive companies. The company is headquartered in Herzliya, Israel.

