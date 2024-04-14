Polar Power, Inc. (NASDAQ:POLA) Short Interest Update

Polar Power, Inc. (NASDAQ:POLA – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 331,200 shares, a drop of 18.2% from the March 15th total of 405,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 101,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.3 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Polar Power in a report on Monday, April 8th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

Get Polar Power alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Polar Power

Polar Power Price Performance

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Polar Power

POLA remained flat at $0.45 during midday trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 38,846 shares, compared to its average volume of 123,485. Polar Power has a 12-month low of $0.32 and a 12-month high of $1.88. The firm has a market cap of $5.85 million, a PE ratio of -0.90 and a beta of 0.82. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.58.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in POLA. Bard Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Polar Power by 802.2% during the 4th quarter. Bard Associates Inc. now owns 2,806,023 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,140,000 after purchasing an additional 2,495,000 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Polar Power by 87.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 232,896 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $575,000 after purchasing an additional 108,367 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Polar Power by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 316,055 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $781,000 after purchasing an additional 11,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Polar Power by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 107,385 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 5,785 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 26.10% of the company’s stock.

Polar Power Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Polar Power, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells direct current (DC) power generators, renewable energy, and cooling systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers DC base power systems, DC hybrid power systems, DC solar hybrid power systems, and mobile power systems. Its DC power systems are available in diesel, natural gas, LPG/propane, and renewable fuel formats.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Polar Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Polar Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.