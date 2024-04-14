Pioneer Floating Rate Fund (NYSE:PHD) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $9.27

Pioneer Floating Rate Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PHD – Get Free Report) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $9.27 and traded as high as $9.70. Pioneer Floating Rate Fund shares last traded at $9.65, with a volume of 41,415 shares traded.
The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.67 and its 200 day moving average is $9.27.
Pioneer Floating Rate Fund Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, April 19th will be issued a $0.0925 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 18th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.50%.
Pioneer Floating Rate Fund Company Profile
Pioneer Floating Rate Fund, Inc is closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pioneer Investment Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in senior secured floating-rate loans. It benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays U.S.
