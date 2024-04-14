Pioneer Floating Rate Fund (NYSE:PHD) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $9.27

Pioneer Floating Rate Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PHD – Get Free Report) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $9.27 and traded as high as $9.70. Pioneer Floating Rate Fund shares last traded at $9.65, with a volume of 41,415 shares traded.

Pioneer Floating Rate Fund Stock Down 0.2 %

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.67 and its 200 day moving average is $9.27.

Get Pioneer Floating Rate Fund alerts:

Pioneer Floating Rate Fund Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, April 19th will be issued a $0.0925 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 18th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.50%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Pioneer Floating Rate Fund Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PHD. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Pioneer Floating Rate Fund by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 26,817 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $281,000 after acquiring an additional 3,544 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Pioneer Floating Rate Fund by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 94,515 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $990,000 after acquiring an additional 12,001 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Pioneer Floating Rate Fund by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 231,577 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,425,000 after purchasing an additional 15,301 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Pioneer Floating Rate Fund by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 47,890 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $426,000 after purchasing an additional 1,735 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pioneer Floating Rate Fund by 15.4% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 16,159 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 2,159 shares during the period.

(Get Free Report)

Pioneer Floating Rate Fund, Inc is closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pioneer Investment Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in senior secured floating-rate loans. It benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays U.S.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Pioneer Floating Rate Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pioneer Floating Rate Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.