Phoenix Group (LON:PHNX) PT Raised to GBX 525

Phoenix Group (LON:PHNX – Free Report) had its price objective upped by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 445 ($5.63) to GBX 525 ($6.64) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm currently has an underweight rating on the stock.
Phoenix Group Stock Performance
PHNX opened at GBX 503.50 ($6.37) on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of £5.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -3,596.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 176.72, a current ratio of 0.19 and a quick ratio of 0.12. Phoenix Group has a 1-year low of GBX 436.40 ($5.52) and a 1-year high of GBX 614.20 ($7.77). The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 512.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 497.81.
Phoenix Group Increases Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 11th will be issued a dividend of GBX 26.65 ($0.34) per share. This is a positive change from Phoenix Group’s previous dividend of $26.00. This represents a dividend yield of 5.46%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 11th. Phoenix Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently -37,857.14%.
Insider Activity at Phoenix Group
Phoenix Group Company Profile
Phoenix Group Holdings plc operates in the long-term savings and retirement business in Europe. The company operates through five segments: Retirement Solutions, Pensions & Savings, With-Profits, SunLife & Protection, and Europe & Other. It provides a range of savings and retirement income products to support people across various stages of the savings life cycle.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Phoenix Group
- The 3 Best Blue-Chip Stocks to Buy Now
- 5 Trends You Need to Know This Quarter
- Canada Bond Market Holiday: How to Invest and Trade
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 4/8 – 4/12
- How to Capture the Benefits of Dividend Increases
- You Can Follow BlackRock’s Market View for Your Money
Receive News & Ratings for Phoenix Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phoenix Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.