Phoenix Group (LON:PHNX) PT Raised to GBX 525

Phoenix Group (LON:PHNX – Free Report) had its price objective upped by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 445 ($5.63) to GBX 525 ($6.64) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Phoenix Group Stock Performance

PHNX opened at GBX 503.50 ($6.37) on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of £5.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -3,596.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 176.72, a current ratio of 0.19 and a quick ratio of 0.12. Phoenix Group has a 1-year low of GBX 436.40 ($5.52) and a 1-year high of GBX 614.20 ($7.77). The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 512.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 497.81.

Phoenix Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 11th will be issued a dividend of GBX 26.65 ($0.34) per share. This is a positive change from Phoenix Group’s previous dividend of $26.00. This represents a dividend yield of 5.46%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 11th. Phoenix Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently -37,857.14%.

Insider Activity at Phoenix Group

Phoenix Group Company Profile

In other news, insider Rakesh Thakrar sold 16,296 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 553 ($7.00), for a total transaction of £90,116.88 ($114,057.56). In related news, insider Rakesh Thakrar sold 16,296 shares of Phoenix Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 553 ($7.00), for a total value of £90,116.88 ($114,057.56). Also, insider Andrew Briggs sold 40,039 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 526 ($6.66), for a total transaction of £210,605.14 ($266,555.04). 14.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Phoenix Group Holdings plc operates in the long-term savings and retirement business in Europe. The company operates through five segments: Retirement Solutions, Pensions & Savings, With-Profits, SunLife & Protection, and Europe & Other. It provides a range of savings and retirement income products to support people across various stages of the savings life cycle.

