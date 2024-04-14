Phocas Financial Corp. Sells 84,643 Shares of Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD)

Phocas Financial Corp. cut its stake in shares of Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD – Free Report) by 35.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 152,120 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 84,643 shares during the period. Modine Manufacturing comprises approximately 1.2% of Phocas Financial Corp.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Phocas Financial Corp.’s holdings in Modine Manufacturing were worth $9,082,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MOD. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Modine Manufacturing in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Modine Manufacturing by 51.8% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,172 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its holdings in Modine Manufacturing by 154.1% during the 2nd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,245 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 755 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Modine Manufacturing by 966.7% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,472 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 1,334 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in shares of Modine Manufacturing during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. 95.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Modine Manufacturing news, VP Brian Jon Agen sold 16,799 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.64, for a total transaction of $1,606,656.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 102,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,794,396.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Modine Manufacturing news, Director Christopher William Patterson sold 14,225 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.56, for a total transaction of $1,288,216.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 97,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,831,139.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Brian Jon Agen sold 16,799 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.64, for a total value of $1,606,656.36. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 102,409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,794,396.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 113,336 shares of company stock valued at $10,330,115 in the last quarter. 2.86% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MOD. StockNews.com lowered Modine Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Modine Manufacturing in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Oppenheimer began coverage on Modine Manufacturing in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 target price for the company. Finally, B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 target price (up from $88.00) on shares of Modine Manufacturing in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Modine Manufacturing presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $97.67.

Modine Manufacturing Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of MOD traded down $1.05 on Friday, hitting $92.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 526,299 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,007,632. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $87.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.92. Modine Manufacturing has a fifty-two week low of $19.41 and a fifty-two week high of $106.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 2.29.

Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The auto parts company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.17. Modine Manufacturing had a return on equity of 25.28% and a net margin of 9.31%. The business had revenue of $561.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $594.84 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.48 EPS. Modine Manufacturing’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Modine Manufacturing will post 3.27 EPS for the current year.

Modine Manufacturing Profile

Modine Manufacturing Company provides engineered heat transfer systems and heat transfer components for use in on- and off-highway original equipment manufacturer (OEM) vehicular applications. It operates through Climate Solutions and Performance Technologies segments. The company offers gas-fired, hydronic, electric, and oil-fired unit heaters; indoor and outdoor duct furnaces; infrared units; perimeter heating products, such as commercial fin-tube radiation, cabinet unit heaters, and convectors; roof-mounted direct- and indirect-fired makeup air units; unit ventilators; single packaged vertical units; precision air conditioning units for data center applications; air handler units; fan walls; chillers; ceiling cassettes; hybrid fan coils; and condensers and condensing units.

