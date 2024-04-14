Phocas Financial Corp. Sells 58,526 Shares of Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC)

Phocas Financial Corp. trimmed its position in Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC – Free Report) by 42.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 78,004 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 58,526 shares during the quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. owned about 0.39% of Kforce worth $5,270,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of Kforce by 352.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 434 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Kforce in the 4th quarter valued at $56,000. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in shares of Kforce in the 4th quarter valued at $59,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Kforce by 125.2% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,083 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 602 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP grew its holdings in shares of Kforce by 83.3% in the 2nd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 1,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. 92.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on KFRC shares. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Kforce from $57.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Kforce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Kforce from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Kforce currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:KFRC traded down $0.74 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $64.86. The stock had a trading volume of 65,645 shares, compared to its average volume of 87,350. Kforce Inc. has a 12 month low of $50.89 and a 12 month high of $74.79. The company has a quick ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $68.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.10. The company has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.72 and a beta of 0.85.

Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 5th. The business services provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.03. Kforce had a net margin of 3.99% and a return on equity of 38.24%. The firm had revenue of $363.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $363.29 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.93 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Kforce Inc. will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.34%. This is an increase from Kforce’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Kforce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.56%.

Kforce Inc provides professional staffing services and solutions in the United States. It operates through two segments, Technology, and Finance and Accounting (FA). The Technology segment provides talent solutions to its clients primarily in the areas of information technology, such as systems/applications architecture and development, data management and analytics, business and artificial intelligence, machine learning, project and program management, and network architecture and security.

